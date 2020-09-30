What a week for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Monday the Super Bowl MVP outdueled reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. And on Tuesday he announced that he and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child.

Mahomes posted a photo of Matthews holding a sonogram of their anticipated arrival.

Matthews added a comedic touch to a fuller view of the pic, writing: “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

The high school sweethearts got engaged in early September to continue Mahomes’ roll in 2020. Sure, the year sucks in many respects, but Mahomes keeps winning anyway.

After earning Super Bowl MVP honors in guiding the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years last February, he signed a 10-year contract extension in July that could pay him about $500 million, ESPN reported.

Fast forward to now: the Chiefs are 3-0 and Mahomes, the league’s MVP in 2018, has thrown for 898 yards and 9 touchdowns without an interception.

Add the joyful news in his personal life, and no wonder the superstar is pointing ahead to more good fortune.