Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Body-Shamers Mocking A Video Of Him Walking To Practice

Patrick Mahomes is not letting body-shamers on the internet take him down.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback responded Thursday to those who had negative things to say about his body after the Chiefs posted a video on social media that showed him walking to an offseason workout organized by the team.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” Mahomes said that the harsh comments about his appearance “kind of surprised” him.

He said that despite the noise, he is feeling good but that he didn’t think he’d still be getting “dad-bod” comments directed his way after he dealt with those remarks in the NFL playoffs last season.

“I guess people still haven’t realized that I don’t have abs,” he said. “So I’ll continue to work on that.”

He then added that he wants to start wearing looser T-shirts and pointed out that the backpack he’s wearing in the Chiefs video was “holding my shirt in.”

QB1 is back on site. pic.twitter.com/eaEkTXUAcQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 21, 2024

The three-time Super Bowl champion has responded to public scrutiny about his body before.

In January, Mahomes responded to a still from a video that made rounds on social media that captured him shirtless giving a speech to his team after they won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” he tweeted on X at the time, with laughing emojis and the hashtag “DadBodSZN.”

“Like i got kids!!!!” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Mahomes is married to Brittany Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and the Kansas City Current’s co-owner. They share two children.

Earlier this month, the quarterback credited Brittany Mahomes for all the “day-to-day stuff” she does in their household so that he can focus on football.

In an appearance on the podcast “Impaulsive With Logan Paul,” the NFL star said he didn’t think people realized “how much” his wife does.

