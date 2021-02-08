Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Calls Out ESPN For Super Bowl Tweets

Brittany Matthews is not a fan of ESPN’s Super Bowl tweets showing her fiancee, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looking less than enthused as the team’s hopes drained away.

“Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league...” wrote Matthews in a sarcastic note to ESPN, adding corn cob emojis.

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league...

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Matthews, a fitness influencer pregnant with the couple’s first child, slammed ESPN’s SportsCenter in another tweet for sharing a screenshot of a closeup of Mahomes’ seemingly disappointed face during the fourth quarter.

She called the network trash, using three trash bin emojis, and said Mahomes “looks damn good to me.”

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs lost in a brutal defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

After the game, Matthews shared a heartwarming note of support to her man. She said he “played his heart out” and she’s “always and forever proud of him in everything he does!”

She added: “Now let’s have a baby.”

Mahomes said last week the due date is “coming up pretty quickly,” but he wouldn’t be specific.

Even in defeat, Mahomes was also getting major defense energy from his mother. Randi Mahomes tweeted at Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel married to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and slammed the Super Bowl referees.

“If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!!” Randi Mahomes wrote in one tweet that tagged Bündchen. She insisted that “the refs are for the other team” and “what a joke ref” in other tweets.