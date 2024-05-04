SportsMarriagePatrick MahomesBrittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Says People 'Don't Even Realize' How Much Wife Brittany Does

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gushed about his spouse during a recent podcast appearance.
Kimberley Richards
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks wife Brittany Mahomes deserves Hall of Fame recognition.

The three-time Super Bowl champion gushed about his spouse during a Thursday appearance on the podcast “Impaulsive With Logan Paul.”

He said he thinks people “don’t even realize how much she does,” explaining that the Kansas City Current co-owner takes care of the “day-to-day stuff” in their household so that he can focus on football.

“And focus on my craft and everything like that, and just being a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife,” he said. “It makes it a lot easier. ... When you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time.”

He added, “She pushes me to be great, and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Brittany Mahomes, left, and Patrick Mahomes are photographed at the Time100 Gala on April 25, 2024, in New York City.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who began dating as teenagers, wed in March 2022. They share two children.

In February, Brittany Mahomes, a former professional soccer player, shouted out the Chiefs quarterback on Instagram, calling him the “most amazing supportive husband.”

The comment came shortly after she received harsh criticism online over her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue.

In March, Brittany Mahomes celebrated the couple’s second wedding anniversary on Instagram, writing, “Happy Anniversary to my forever.”

