Patrick Mahomes Hugged Dad In Super Bowl Euphoria And There Were Tears

There is crying in football.
In video posted Tuesday by “Inside the NFL,” Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sought out his father Pat Mahomes Sr. on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers. (See it below.)
“We did it, baby,” the quarterback said as he embraced his pop, a former major league pitcher. “I love you.” The two can be heard crying in their huddle.
But the sweetest part of all was the tear-stained face of the elder Mahomes, a puddle of pride, as his son walked away.
The younger Mahomes also got a kiss from his coach, Andy Reid.
Winning the biggest game in American sports just makes everybody all warm inside, doesn’t it?
