Patrick Mahomes Says He Was A 'Matchmaker' For Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes would like “to take some of the credit” for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting together.

On an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” released Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed how he played a part in the pair becoming America’s favorite couple.

Previously, Kelce shared on his “New Heights” podcast that he went to Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, in July of last year, with the hopes of giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He wasn’t able to do that, but his message still got to Swift, which led her to reach out.

Well, it turns out that Mahomes invited the Chiefs tight end to Swift’s concert in the first place.

“I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert,” Mahomes said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

He went on to say that he also “had some input” in encouraging Kelce to give Swift the bracelet.

“I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Go for it,’” he recalled telling Kelce. “You know Travis, man. He does it, and he’s a great dude, and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

Prior to and since confirming their relationship last fall, Kelce and Swift have attended each other’s respective football games and concerts. Earlier this month, the NFL star attended the singer’s 87th show of the Eras Tour in Paris, a notable occasion considering that’s Kelce’s number for the Chiefs.

During the concert, Swift gave a nod to her boyfriend and his football team by wearing a red and yellow top and skirt set. She also performed the song “The Alchemy,” which is believed to be about Kelce.

In December last year, Swift spoke with Time about the public nature of her and Kelce’s relationship.