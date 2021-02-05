Patrick Mahomes Read Mean Tweet That Kinda Predicted Super Bowl COVID Scare

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday tweeted an earlier monologue bit in which host Kimmel noted his show’s foreshadowing of the Kansas City Chiefs’ COVID-19 drama. (Watch it below.)

The Chiefs, who play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, had to isolate two players this week after they got a haircut from a barber who tested positive at the team’s facility while about 20 other players waited their turn. One of those in line was superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

One of the quarantined players, center Daniel Kilgore, was reportedly cut off in mid-haircut following the test result and the barber was rushed out of the facility.

Kilgore, who actually did finish his haircut, poked fun at the incident in a Twitter photo. Kimmel said he looked like a “broken Chia Pet.”

But here’s the weird part. Mahomes read a mean tweet on Kimmel’s show more than a year ago about a barber getting halfway through a haircut and then running out.

“I imagine Patrick Mahomes’ barber is a super hero. Who has to run out and save the world every time he gets half way through Mahomes hair cut,” went the tweet that Mahomes read.

Not exactly what happened, but still kinda eerie.

“Life imitates art again, huh,” Kimmel said.