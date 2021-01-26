Patrick Mahomes' Best Play Was Cheering Downcast Teammate, Video Reveals

No lecture. No put-downs. Just calm words of encouragement.

Video posted Monday (watch it below) showed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lifting the spirits of teammate Mecole Hardman after he muffed a punt that the Buffalo Bills recovered and converted into a touchdown for a 9-0 lead in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Mahomes pulled Hardman’s jacket off his head and told the downtrodden receiver and return specialist: “Hey, we good! Be you! You’re gonna make a play this game!” The star repeated the words for emphasis.

Hardman must have taken the inspirational talk to heart. He caught a touchdown pass on the next drive and sped 50 yards on an end-around ― the longest run in Chiefs postseason history ― on the team’s next possession as the Chiefs cruised to a 38-24 victory for a berth in their second straight Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, but his best play might have been helping Hardman.