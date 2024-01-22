Patrick Mahomes Dodges Snowballs From Bills Fans After Chiefs Win

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes got a chilly sendoff after beating the Buffalo Bills on their home turf Sunday.
During the post-game broadcast, the quarterback was seen dodging snowballs from defeated Bills fans as he approached the stands to greet some Chiefs fans.
Making a quick exit, the two-time NFL MVP winner covered the back of his head and sprinted toward the stadium tunnel into the locker room, dodging more icy projectiles thrown at him by members of the Bills Mafia.
Though he had to flee from the field, the snowballs weren’t able to crack Mahomes’ post-game smile.
Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player Bills fans threw snowballs at. Tight end Travis Kelce and linebacker Drue Tranquill were also targeted.
Tranquill addressed the snowball throws in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after the game, writing: “I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him.”
“We’d beat them in a snowball fight too,” he added.
Sunday was a standout performance for Mahomes, who threw two touchdowns and completed 17 passes for 215 yards. The Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24.
After the game, Mahomes told reporters that the energy at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, helped his team secure the divisional win.
“When you’re on the road, it’s you versus them,” he said. “It’s you versus everybody in the stadium, and you have to come together as a team and let guys do that.”
The Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC championship on Jan. 28.