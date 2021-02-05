Style & Beauty

The Short But Sweet Style Evolution Of Patrick Mahomes

The "kid" Chiefs quarterback is equal parts polo shirts and patterned blazers.

At only 25 years old, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wields enough talent to earn a Super Bowl title and a hefty paycheck. His hair has earned him a devoted following and multiple commercials. His penchant for patterned blazers gives him at least one thing in common (well, aside from remarkable athletic ability) with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom he will go up against during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

It seems the entire Super Bowl discourse surrounds Mahomes and Brady, framing the game as “the kid versus the GOAT.” And while they’ll be competing in their teams’ respective colors, their looks off the field are a little more in sync.

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, take a short but sweet look back at Mahomes’ style through the years ― even though there have been very few years to count.

2017
Matthew Eisman via Getty Images
Mahomes at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on on April 25, 2017.
2018
GC Images
Mahomes in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2018.
2019
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Mahomes at the premiere of the "Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary in Atlanta on Jan. 31, 2019.
2019
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
Mahomes at the 8th Annual NFL Honors in Atlanta on Feb. 2, 2019.
2019
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
Mahomes and Brittany Matthews at the Maxim Big Game Experience in Atlanta on Feb. 2, 2019.
2019
GC Images
Mahomes in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019.
2019
Bill McCay via Getty Images
Mahomes at the 82nd annual Maxwell Football Club Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 8, 2019.
2019
James Devaney via Getty Images
Mahomes at a New York Knicks basketball game in New York City on March 30, 2019.
2019
Paula Lobo via Getty Images
Mahomes in New York City on April 2, 2019.
2019
NBC via Getty Images
Mahomes on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on April 11, 2019.
2019
GC Images
Mahomes at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles on July 8, 2019.
2019
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Mahomes at the ESPYs in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019.
2020
Christian Petersen via Getty Images
Mahomes at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on July 10, 2020.
