The Short But Sweet Style Evolution Of Patrick Mahomes

At only 25 years old, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wields enough talent to earn a Super Bowl title and a hefty paycheck. His hair has earned him a devoted following and multiple commercials. His penchant for patterned blazers gives him at least one thing in common (well, aside from remarkable athletic ability) with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom he will go up against during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
It seems the entire Super Bowl discourse surrounds Mahomes and Brady, framing the game as “the kid versus the GOAT.” And while they’ll be competing in their teams’ respective colors, their looks off the field are a little more in sync.
Ahead of the big game on Sunday, take a short but sweet look back at Mahomes’ style through the years ― even though there have been very few years to count.