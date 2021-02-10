Patrick Mahomes Told Tom Brady The Absolute Truth After Super Bowl

NFL Films has been posting snippets of mic’d up conversations following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory ― and on Tuesday it released a cool exchange between Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart, Patrick Mahomes. (Watch it below.)

Brady had just thrown three touchdown passes in a Super Bowl MVP performance to lead Tampa to a 31-9 victory, while Mahomes struggled to find time to throw.

At age 25, the superstar-in-his-prime Mahomes fell short of his second Super Bowl title. At 43, Brady secured his seventh.

Mahomes appropriately summed up Brady’s status as the two hugged after the game.

“You’re a legend, man,” Mahomes said.