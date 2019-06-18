POLITICS

Patrick Shanahan Pulls Out Of Defense Secretary Confirmation Process, Trump Tweets

Trump nominated Mark Esper as the new acting secretary of defense, replacing Shanahan, who's facing controversy over an alleged 2010 domestic dispute.
Then-acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan delivering remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 27.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to hold the post in a permanent capacity, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in tweets. 

The president said Shanahan had opted to “devote more time to his family.” Trump said he would name Army Secretary Mark Esper as the new acting defense secretary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

