Patrick Shanahan Pulls Out Of Defense Secretary Confirmation Process, Trump Tweets

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to hold the post in a permanent capacity, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in tweets.
The president said Shanahan had opted to “devote more time to his family.” Trump said he would name Army Secretary Mark Esper as the new acting defense secretary.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
