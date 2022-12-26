Patrick Star Grills Russell Wilson With Legendary Diss From Bikini Bottom

Patrick Star, the iconic cartoon character from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” grilled Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson from under the sea as he offered commentary during the “NFL Nickmas Game” on Sunday (You can watch the burn below).

Star, who is voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, chimed into the special Nick-centric broadcast of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

The broadcast, part of an ongoing series of broadcasts with tie-ins to the children’s network, featured slime, “augmented reality” holiday characters and a virtual Nickelodeon blimp, CBS Sports noted.

Star, whose “inner machinations” of his mind are an enigma, crawled out from under his rock to work as an announcer on Sunday and didn’t hold back as he mocked Wilson for tossing the ball to Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner in the first quarter.

“Yeah, that’s not what he wanted to cook,” said Star in a nod to the “Let Russ Cook” meme.

“No, I think he burnt whatever he was cooking,” CBS Sports’ Noah Eagle said in response.

The interception was part of a sour outing for the Broncos, who received a stocking full of coal as the Rams beat them 51-14 in Los Angeles.

Football fans delighted in Star’s diss toward Wilson and tweeted that “you know you’ve hit rock bottom” when a cartoon character roasts you on TV.

Russell Wilson really went from being a superstar QB to being roasted by Patrick Star on Nickelodeon in 3 months — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) December 25, 2022

patrick star roasting russel wilson on christmas is the ultimate coalescence of american culture — trigun reel big fish amv (@essemkato) December 26, 2022

We have reached the point where Patrick Star is making Russell Wilson jokes. This is a masterpiece. https://t.co/3LVWr92Mba — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 25, 2022

Patrick Star is on TV throwing shade at Russell Wilson. 2022 is a fever dream — 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐬 (@Fabio227) December 25, 2022

