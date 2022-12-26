What's Hot

Millions In U.S. Hunker Down From Frigid, Deadly Monster Storm

Aid Groups Stop Work In Afghanistan After Taliban Bar Women Workers

'Puss In Boots' Star Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Life-Altering Heart Attack

Adam Schiff Says One Part Of Jan. 6 Hasn't Gotten Nearly Enough Attention

Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Golfer In History, Dies At 83

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sails Into 2nd Week At Top Of Box Office

Jen Psaki Goes After Trump, Jan. 6 Witnesses For Leaning On 5th Amendment

James Cameron Breaks Down How 'Avatar' Sequel Stacks Up To Superhero Films

5 Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Minnesota's Mall Of America

'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel

Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty To Trying To Smuggle 3 Pounds Of Fentanyl On Plane

Emmett Till And His Mother Posthumously Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Entertainment
NFLnickelodeonRussell Wilsonspongebob squarepantsPatrick Star

Patrick Star Grills Russell Wilson With Legendary Diss From Bikini Bottom

One fan tweeted that “you know you’ve hit rock bottom” when a cartoon character roasts you on TV.
Ben Blanchet

Patrick Star, the iconic cartoon character from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” grilled Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson from under the sea as he offered commentary during the “NFL Nickmas Game” on Sunday (You can watch the burn below).

Star, who is voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, chimed into the special Nick-centric broadcast of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

The broadcast, part of an ongoing series of broadcasts with tie-ins to the children’s network, featured slime, “augmented reality” holiday characters and a virtual Nickelodeon blimp, CBS Sports noted.

Star, whose “inner machinations” of his mind are an enigma, crawled out from under his rock to work as an announcer on Sunday and didn’t hold back as he mocked Wilson for tossing the ball to Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner in the first quarter.

“Yeah, that’s not what he wanted to cook,” said Star in a nod to the “Let Russ Cook” meme.

“No, I think he burnt whatever he was cooking,” CBS Sports’ Noah Eagle said in response.

The interception was part of a sour outing for the Broncos, who received a stocking full of coal as the Rams beat them 51-14 in Los Angeles.

Football fans delighted in Star’s diss toward Wilson and tweeted that “you know you’ve hit rock bottom” when a cartoon character roasts you on TV.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community