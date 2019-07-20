Patrick Stewart Unveils 'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer, Reveals 2 Surprise Co-Stars

The newest “Star Trek” series is focused on Captain Jean-Luc Picard, but Patrick Stewart won’t be the only alum from the show’s universe appearing on the show.

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con found that out on Saturday when the show’s star debuted the first full-length trailer for “Star Trek: Picard,” which will debut early next year on CBS All Access.

The series is described as an exploration of the “next chapter in Picard’s life,” but it looks like his past will catch up with him in the form of fellow “Next Generation” cast members Brent Spiner, who played Data; Jonathan Del Arco, who portrayed Hugh the Borg; and, of course, Jonathan Frakes, who was Commander William T. Riker.

Spiner and Del Arco joined Stewart onstage at Comic-Con, as did Jeri Ryan, who played 7 of 9 on “Star Trek: Voyager.”

Spiner told the crowd how he came to be a part of the show.

“I first heard that there was going to be ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and I called the producers and said, ‘You don’t have anyone for the role of Picard?’ And they hung up on me,” he said, according to Deadline. “Then I spoke to Patrick and he said, ‘There’s a possibility — would you think about coming on the show in some way?’”

“I said, ‘I don’t think I can do that,’” Spiner continued. “He started crying ... the possibility of standing next to Patrick on the set again was more than I could say ‘No’ to.”

Watch the complete trailer below: