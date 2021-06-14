Patrik Schick made a long shot look stunningly easy in soccer’s European Championship on Monday.
The Czech Republic striker fielded a ricochet and launched a bending ball from just beyond midfield into the goal as shocked Scotland goaltender David Marshall sprawled into the netting.
Schick scored both goals in the Czechs’ 2-0 victory, but his second is what had the world talking.
The estimated 50-yard boot was the longest goal at the European Championships since 1980, CNN reported.
It was not a good look for the Scottish keeper, who was playing before a friendly home crowd in Glasgow:
Twitter users called the goal “sensational,” “phenomenal” and “unbelievable.”
