Patrik Schick made a long shot look stunningly easy in soccer’s European Championship on Monday.

The Czech Republic striker fielded a ricochet and launched a bending ball from just beyond midfield into the goal as shocked Scotland goaltender David Marshall sprawled into the netting.

Schick scored both goals in the Czechs’ 2-0 victory, but his second is what had the world talking.

The estimated 50-yard boot was the longest goal at the European Championships since 1980, CNN reported.

Sensational goal: Czech Republic's Patrik Schick lobs Scotland's David Marshall from inside his own half. Football's equivalent of shooting from the Logo. Quintessentially Scottish Heartbreak 🇨🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚀pic.twitter.com/qtVNYUfk4T — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 14, 2021

This angle of Schick’s goal is mad.. 🤯

pic.twitter.com/TXbUa70Nb3 — 𝙊𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧 🇸🇪 (@UtdOscarinho) June 14, 2021

ALL the angles of Patrik Schick's goal of the tourney 🤯 #CZE pic.twitter.com/zypa3aNkyu — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2021

It was not a good look for the Scottish keeper, who was playing before a friendly home crowd in Glasgow:

Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images Scotland's goalkeeper, David Marshall, crashes into the back of the net after Patrik Schick's shocking goal.

Twitter users called the goal “sensational,” “phenomenal” and “unbelievable.”

Patrik Schick with the goal of the tournament.



Unbelievable. 👏👏👏



📹 - @BBCMOTD pic.twitter.com/YA4QBS3neZ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 14, 2021

Patrik Schick’s PHENOMENAL long-range goal against Scotland — we’re going to be seeing this a LOT! 🇨🇿💪



pic.twitter.com/viKaoP7DrD — Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) June 14, 2021