Watch The European Championship Goal The World Is Talking About

Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic took his shot — an incredibly long one — in a victory over Scotland.

Patrik Schick made a long shot look stunningly easy in soccer’s European Championship on Monday.

The Czech Republic striker fielded a ricochet and launched a bending ball from just beyond midfield into the goal as shocked Scotland goaltender David Marshall sprawled into the netting.

Schick scored both goals in the Czechs’ 2-0 victory, but his second is what had the world talking.

The estimated 50-yard boot was the longest goal at the European Championships since 1980, CNN reported.

It was not a good look for the Scottish keeper, who was playing before a friendly home crowd in Glasgow:

 

Scotland's goalkeeper, David Marshall, crashes into the back of the net after Patrik Schick's shocking goal.
Twitter users called the goal “sensational,” “phenomenal” and “unbelievable.” 

