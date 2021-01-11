New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Refuses Medal Of Freedom

New England Patriots football coach Bill Belichick said he no longer plans to go to Washington to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, which he called “tragic.”

In a statement Monday, Belichick said that, although he had been “flattered” to receive the honor, “the tragic events of last week” led him to “not move forward with the award.”

“Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy,” Belichick wrote, adding that one of the “most rewarding” moments of his career had been last year’s “conversations about social justice” with his football team.

“Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”

Belichick has previously expressed support for Trump’s presidency.

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will not be traveling to Washington nor accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he announced today. pic.twitter.com/uvLLigFlHU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

Earlier Monday, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) told a Boston radio station that the Patriots coach should “just say no” to the award.

House members on Monday introduced an article to impeach Trump over his incitement of a mob to the Capitol last week, based on his repeated lies about widespread fraud in the November election that Democrat Joe Biden won.