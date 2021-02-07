Patriots Fly Vaccinated Health Care Workers To The Super Bowl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dozens of vaccinated health care workers scored a free trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday, courtesy of the New England Patriots and the Kraft family.

The 76 workers come from all six New England states and work a variety of healthcare jobs that have put them on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They flew to Tampa on the Patriots’ team plane Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All expenses of the trip, including two nights of hotel lodging, were covered by the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft and his family, who said they wanted to show their appreciation for the resilience and sacrifice shown by health care workers during the pandemic.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker praised the healthcare workers Sunday at Logan Airport before they lifted off.

“Honestly when you think about some of those great Patriot slogans — ‘do your job,’ ‘no days off’ — there is probably no group over the course of this pandemic who has demonstrated that more day after day after day than our health care workers,” Baker said.