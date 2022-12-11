What's Hot

Entertainment
Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage Mid-Concert Following Bomb Threat

The soul singer's concert in Milwaukee was abruptly stopped, and fans were evacuated.
Josephine Harvey

Patti LaBelle was rushed off the stage of her concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday night after a bomb threat, authorities said.

Video from the event shows the soul singer shouting “Wait!” as two men, who appeared to be security personnel, abruptly escorted her off the stage while she was speaking to the audience.

Concertgoers were evacuated, and the show postponed.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said in a statement, according to CNN.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said the building was searched by K9 units, and no explosive devices were found. “There is no threat to the public at this time,” the statement said.

Attendee Scott Pierce told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it “happened so quickly,” and the crowd was “really enjoying Patti” beforehand.

“Everybody very calmly exited the theater in a disbelieving manner,” he said. “I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt.”

