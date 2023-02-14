Patti LaBelle Says She Once Wanted To Slap A Talk Show Guest Who Mocked Her

Patti LaBelle recently reflected on a time she showed some restraint when a guest on “The Tyra Banks Show” mocked her during a segment they filmed together.

During a sit-down interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last week, the legendary singer discussed her appearance over a decade ago on Tyra Banks’ former talk show, which ran from 2005 to 2010. LaBelle was featured in a baking segment with Banks and cookbook author Lisa Lillien.

“I wanted to slap that heffa so hard,” the “On My Own” singer said about Lillien.

In the baking segment on “The Tyra Banks Show,” LaBelle grabs a cupcake and assures the live studio audience that she’s touching the paper wrapped around the sweet treat.

“This has paper on it,” she says to the audience, according to a clip of the episode on YouTube.

But Lillien seemingly misinterprets LaBelle’s comment and mockingly tells the singer, “Yeah, you can’t eat the paper.”

LaBelle, clearly bothered by the remark, responds, “Nope, but you can touch ’em with your hands.”

The singer then continues to express her displeasure with Lillien’s response by making facial expressions and remarks under her breath, while Lillien and Banks try to move forward with the segment.

Finally, Banks says, “What is Patti saying over there?” To which Lillien responds, “She’s causing trouble.” The exchange only goes downhill from there.

When LaBelle tries explaining to Lillien that she’s aware she can’t eat the paper wrapped around the cupcake, the cookbook author says scoffingly, “No paper, paper bad; cake good.”

“What’s wrong with her?” LaBelle asks the audience before explaining to Lillien, once again, why she mentioned the paper wrapper in the first place.

On Wednesday, LaBelle told host Jennifer Hudson that that was a nonetheless “happy” moment in her life.

“That was fun,” she said, before warning Hudson that she’s going to face similar encounters in her career.

