Patti LuPone Calls Out Theatergoers Wearing Masks Under Noses: ‘Get The F**k Out!’

If Patti LuPone could have a catchphrase, we’d argue it should be, “Who do you think you are?!”

The theater legend was caught on camera cursing out Broadway audience members who didn’t feel like wearing their masks properly while she was onstage Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a post-show Q&A for the revival of the musical “Company” in which LuPone stars as Joanne.

“Put your mask on over your nose,” LuPone is heard saying in videos posted to Twitter. “That’s why you are in the theater, that is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the fuck out!”

Although New York City lifted its mask and vaccine mandates back in March, the Broadway League’s COVID safety protocols require all audience members to wear a mask inside theaters through at least May 31.

“I’m serious. Who do you think you are,” LuPone continued, “if you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?”

A woman in the audience told the multi-Tony-winning actor, “I pay your salary.”

“You pay my salary? Bullshit. Chris Harper pays my salary,” LuPone responded, referring to the producer of “Company.”

After the same audience member appears to push back, LuPone concluded with: “Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose.”

This is not the first time LuPone has called out members of the audience for bad theater etiquette. In 2015, she made headlines for snatching a phone out of the hands of an audience member who was texting while she performed in a Lincoln Center production of “Show Days.” In 2009, while starring in a revival of the classic musical “Gypsy,” she stopped her performance to demand that an audience member taking pictures be thrown out of the theater. In recorded audio of the latter incident, she yells at the audience member, “Who do you think you are?!”

It also seems like LuPone’s colleagues at “Company” supported her verbal lashing.

The play’s official Twitter account posted a GIF of the actor Wednesday saying “Wear a mask.”