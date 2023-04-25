Patti LuPone Has Very Direct Reaction To Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' Casting

The Broadway icon and “American Horror Story” alum, who starred in the “Coven” and “NYC” offshoots of Ryan Murphy’s popular FX series, revealed as much on “Watch What Happens Live” when host Andy Cohen asked if LuPone cared about Kardashian’s casting.

“Yes, I do,” LuPone said through clenched teeth Monday, before Cohen suggested she doesn’t like the news. “No, I don’t. [She’s taking roles away] from actors. You know, excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

LuPone was visibly impassioned while giving her answer, which included a reference to a Great Depression-era Noël Coward song — in which he beseeches a stage mom “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.” Her reaction spurred her fellow guest to concur.

“Whatever she said,” John Leguizamo said, “I double the emotion.”

While the no-holds-barred responses occurred during a lighthearted segment of the talk show’s “Do! They! Give a Damn!?” game, Kardashian’s casting is quite real — and was lauded by the “Horror Story” creator mere weeks ago when discussing Season 12.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Emma Roberts is a returning talent and has starred in five seasons of “Horror Story” and all three seasons of Murphy’s “Scream Queens.” While Kardashian’s role in the anthology series remains mysterious, this season is titled “Delicate” — and was recently teased.

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” Murphy told THR, which reported the 12th season will be written by a single screenwriter in a “Horror Story” first. The season is based on Danielle Valentine’s “Delicate Condition” novel about a woman convinced an ominous force is trying to stop her pregnancy.

Kardashian ultimately wasn’t the only one LuPone expressed frustration about during Monday’s episode.