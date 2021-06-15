ENTERTAINMENT

Patton Oswalt's Post-Pandemic Buffet Riff Is All-You-Can-Laugh

The comedian had the "Conan" audience eating out of his hand.

Comedian Patton Oswalt declared Monday on “Conan” that “absolutely nothing is gonna change” as the nation recovers from the pandemic. (Watch the clip below.)

Case in point: dining out. The former “King of Queens” star told host Conan O’Brien that he once thought buffets would never return, but now he thinks they’re coming back in a most “defiant” way. And commercials will reflect that.

“We don’t have any of those woke sneezeguards like those liberal left-coast weirdos,” he said in a mock-advertising voice. “C’mon out to our cough-welcome zone.”

“We’ll build a Caesar salad right in your mouth!” he added.

O’Brien and sidekick Andy Richter served up a few jokes on the matter as well.

Fast forward to 1:40 and dig in:

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Conan O'Brien Patton Oswalt