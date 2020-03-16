Patton Oswalt Performs Coronavirus Stand-Up Gig From Safety Of Front Yard

Comedian Patton Oswalt is making the most of a grim situation ― and keeping his distance.

The former “King of Queens” star performed a stand-up gig about the coronavirus for mostly empty streets ― from a front yard. (Watch the clip below.)

“This COVID-19, I tell ya. I didn’t see COVID 1 through 18, so I don’t really know what this is all about,” he joked in a Twitter video posted early Monday. (COVID-19 is the name of the disease that’s caused by the virus.)

Oswalt practiced social distancing — or avoiding close physical contact with others — during his shtick, which he performed before an audience of three.

That didn’t discourage the comic, who said he was inspired by videos of Italians entertaining one another during the pandemic. One clip from Thursday showed quarantined citizens in Siena in a singalong from their apartment windows.

“Make sure to tip your food delivery people, but don’t touch ’em!” Oswalt said.

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020