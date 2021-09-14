Patton Oswalt Issues Rip-Roaring Reality Check For People Mad At Him For Canceling Shows

Patton Oswalt has a hilarious message for people enraged by his cancelation of upcoming shows at venues that ignore COVID-19 safety precautions.

Basically, it’s not worth dying to see him perform, the comedian told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Oswalt said 90% of the feedback about his refusal to perform at venues that won’t require vaccination proof had been “very positive.” But some who disagree called him a “Nazi” and a “pussy,” he said.

His decision also led to that Twitter feud with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“I was like, ‘When did everyone become Thanos where it’s just like, whoever dies, dies?’” asked Oswalt.

“And by the way, if that is your philosophy, don’t die for me, go die seeing Lizzo. That’s a good last concert to see,” he cracked. “You shouldn’t die for any entertainer. But if you are, make it count. Don’t be in the hospital, (saying) ‘I’m so glad I got to see that fat nerd whine about ‘The Mandalorian.’”

“That shouldn’t be your last thing. Don’t roll the dice for that stuff,” he added.

Watch the interview here: