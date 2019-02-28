“You could not feel more superfluous in terms of making fun of the president because the Trump administration is an 18-wheeler full of monkeys and PCP that has crashed into a train full of diarrhea, and so there’s diarrhea-covered monkeys on PCP running around and everyone is just watching it like, ‘Oh my god!’ And then you as a comedian walk up and go, ‘Hey, do you want to hear a joke I wrote about this?’ And they’re like, ‘No, I’m good. There’s nine jokes in my head. You can go take a break. This is playing itself out perfectly.’”