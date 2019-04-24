Comic Patton Oswalt had to deal with an unlikely heckler on Tuesday when one of Sen. John Cornyn’s official Twitter accounts slammed some of his old jokes for foul language.
Oswalt had appeared briefly in a campaign announcement video for Democrat MJ Hegar, a combat veteran seeking to unseat the Texas Republican next year.
The “Team Cornyn” Twitter account ― run by campaign staff and not the senator himself ― responded by slamming the 2020 rival as “Hollywood Hegar” and retweeting “offensive comments” in old tweets by Oswalt, censoring both profane words and even non-profanities, such as “penis.”
It even attempted to saddle Oswalt with a nickname: “Vulgar Patton.”
Oswalt gleefully retweeted the slams ― then threw in some extra comments directed at the Texas senator and whoever is running his account:
Others also joined in as the senator’s tweets got hit with the dreaded ratio: