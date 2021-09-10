Ted Cruz Tries Trolling Patton Oswalt, Who Just Puts The Joke On Him

If you come at a comedian, you best not miss.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took a cheap shot at Patton Oswalt early Thursday following his nixing of multiple tour dates from venues that refuse to require proof of vaccination or a negative test result tfrom audience members.
“Both of his fans were disappointed,” Cruz snarked on Twitter at the news.
Oswalt wasn’t having it.
The stand-up hit back at the Texas Republican with a series of one-liners referencing his ill-fated vacation to Cancun as his state was hit by a devastating winter storm, that hardcore porn incident and his amplification of 2020 election conspiracy theories that led to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
“Well, that was fun,” Oswalt concluded the thread, before slamming Cruz as “a friendless, cowardly embarrassment.”
Twitter users also weighed in: