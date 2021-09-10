Ted Cruz Tries Trolling Patton Oswalt, Who Just Puts The Joke On Him

If you come at a comedian, you best not miss.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took a cheap shot at Patton Oswalt early Thursday following his nixing of multiple tour dates from venues that refuse to require proof of vaccination or a negative test result tfrom audience members.

“Both of his fans were disappointed,” Cruz snarked on Twitter at the news.

Both of his fans were disappointed. https://t.co/2JdepUcLjh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2021

Oswalt wasn’t having it.

The stand-up hit back at the Texas Republican with a series of one-liners referencing his ill-fated vacation to Cancun as his state was hit by a devastating winter storm, that hardcore porn incident and his amplification of 2020 election conspiracy theories that led to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

“Well, that was fun,” Oswalt concluded the thread, before slamming Cruz as “a friendless, cowardly embarrassment.”

Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home. https://t.co/kY3nXZuQSB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Ted, my fans are all at home, waiting to see you at the January 6th hearings. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

I’m so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Well, that was fun. As always Ted, you’re a friendless, cowardly embarrassment and your beard looks stupid. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Twitter users also weighed in:

The thought of a milky, spineless swamp creature like Ted Cruz insulting @pattonoswalt for caring about people’s health is going to grate on me for a good while. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) September 9, 2021

He’s got more fans than you - 4.7>4.5 😂 pic.twitter.com/srhkq9blG3 — DaHollafish (@dahollafish) September 9, 2021

Are you disappointed that 1,557 people in your state died of COVID in the last seven days - an average of 222 a day? Or is that okay with you? Any comments about that? — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) September 9, 2021

Why are you tweeting this at 12:30 am?! Don’t you have a job to do? — Krista Allen (@krista515all) September 9, 2021

650K Americans have died, 1500 more are dying/day, Texas leads America in infections—and @TedCruz instead mocks @pattonoswalt for caring about the health & safety of his fellow Americans more than he cares about making money.



It’s called integrity. No wonder Cruz can’t relate. pic.twitter.com/wq2U6B8yrn — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) September 9, 2021