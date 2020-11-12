Jimmy Fallon bid farewell Wednesday to President Donald Trump after his election loss ― and “The Tonight Show” host had some powerful help. (Watch the video above.)
Patty Smyth, who belted out a few hits as the frontwoman for Scandal and on her own in the ’80s and ’90s, sang with Fallon in a tweaked rendition of her MTV classic “Goodbye To You.”
“Four years with you in charge went so very slow/Now the time has come for us to let you go/You tweeted fraud, stop the count, fake news/Pennsylvania must hurt so bad to lose/It’s not a pity to say/Goodbye to you!” began the spoof as Smyth joined in with the chorus.
Here’s Smyth singing the original back in the day.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter