Jimmy Fallon bid farewell Wednesday to President Donald Trump after his election loss ― and “The Tonight Show” host had some powerful help. (Watch the video above.)

Patty Smyth, who belted out a few hits as the frontwoman for Scandal and on her own in the ’80s and ’90s, sang with Fallon in a tweaked rendition of her MTV classic “Goodbye To You.”

“Four years with you in charge went so very slow/Now the time has come for us to let you go/You tweeted fraud, stop the count, fake news/Pennsylvania must hurt so bad to lose/It’s not a pity to say/Goodbye to you!” began the spoof as Smyth joined in with the chorus.

Here’s Smyth singing the original back in the day.