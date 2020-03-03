CNN Analyst Predicts The Exact Date Trump Will Dump Pence From The Ticket

CNN political analyst Paul Begala this week “guaranteed” that President Donald Trump is going to dump Vice President Mike Pence.

“This is not a prediction, it’s a certainty,” Begala said at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington.

He even named an exact date: Thursday, July 16.

“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said on Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”

And that’s when Pence will be toast.

“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala said. “You watch. Guaranteed.”

Trump has already laid the groundwork for dismissing Pence.

“Trump put Pence in charge of coronavirus to throw him under the bus,” Begala said.

Mar-a-Lago, it should be noted, closes in the summer so any press conference would likely be held elsewhere.

