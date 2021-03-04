ENTERTAINMENT

Paul Bettany Reveals His Side Of The Famous Tom Hanks Fart Story

The "WandaVision" star shares a tale about shooting a scene from "The Da Vinci Code"... and it's a real gas.

WandaVision” star Paul Bettany had a blast on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Wednesday, ripping out a tale about working with Tom Hanks on “The Da Vinci Code.”

While filming his very first scene with Hanks, Bettany apparently made the screen icon fart:  

Hanks and Bettany have been blasting out versions of the story for several years now, with Hanks giving a rendition of the tale ― complete with sound effects ― during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show”:

Bettany also recounted the moment when he revisited his most memorable characters during a GQ interview in 2018:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
