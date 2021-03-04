Paul Bettany Reveals His Side Of The Famous Tom Hanks Fart Story

“WandaVision” star Paul Bettany had a blast on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Wednesday, ripping out a tale about working with Tom Hanks on “The Da Vinci Code.”

While filming his very first scene with Hanks, Bettany apparently made the screen icon fart:

.@Paul_Bettany tells the story of how he made @tomhanks fart while taping a scene. 😂 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/IYgZ48EhHk — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 4, 2021

Hanks and Bettany have been blasting out versions of the story for several years now, with Hanks giving a rendition of the tale ― complete with sound effects ― during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show”:

Bettany also recounted the moment when he revisited his most memorable characters during a GQ interview in 2018: