Paul Bettany Reveals His Side Of The Famous Tom Hanks Fart Story

“WandaVision” star Paul Bettany had a blast on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Wednesday, ripping out a tale about working with Tom Hanks on “The Da Vinci Code.”
While filming his very first scene with Hanks, Bettany apparently made the screen icon fart:
Hanks and Bettany have been blasting out versions of the story for several years now, with Hanks giving a rendition of the tale ― complete with sound effects ― during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show”:
Bettany also recounted the moment when he revisited his most memorable characters during a GQ interview in 2018:
