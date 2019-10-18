There is no longer a question mark as to who is playing The Riddler in “The Batman.”

Paul Dano has been cast as the query-packing villain in director Matt Reeves’ reboot of the superhero franchise, according to reports Thursday.

Dano’s green and lean quizzing machine has some prominent names to live up to. Frank Gorshin and John Astin played the bad guy on TV in the 1960s while Jim Carrey did the honors on the big screen in “Batman Forever” (1995).

The movie also announced this week that Zoe Kravitz was playing Catwoman as the cast of formidable foes takes shape to torment Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Dano directed and starred in Showtime’s 2018 prisoner series “Escape At Dannemora,” for which he earned an Emmy nomination. He also appeared in “There Will Be Blood” (2007) and “Love & Mercy” (2014), the latter yielding a supporting actor Golden Globe nomination for Dano.

Warner Bros. is eyeing a June 25, 2021, release for “The Batman.”