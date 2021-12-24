The director of the 2016 “Ghostbusters” on Thursday called out Sony Pictures for omitting the film from its “Ultimate Collection” boxed set of the franchise.

Responding to a SlashFilm article about the apparent slight, Paul Feig wrote in a tweet addressed to the studio: “I know this must be a mistake.”

“We do have a lot of fans and Bill [Murray], Dan [Aykroyd] and Ernie [Hudson] were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out,” he said. “So, I guess this was just an oversight?”

The DVD compilation of the comedy-horror franchise, due out in February, includes the original “Ghostbusters” (1984) “Ghostbusters II” (1989) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which has grossed more than $175 million worldwide since its Nov. 19 release.

But the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon appears to have been, well, ghosted. The film received a 75% among critics on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, and it earned around $229 million globally.

“Omitting the film from a box-set called the ‘Ultimate Collection’ is factually inaccurate, straight-up disrespectful to everyone who worked on that film, and is one hell of a problematic act of blatant erasure,” SlashFilm wrote.

Sony Pictures didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.