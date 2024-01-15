What's Hot

Paul Giamatti's Burger Joke At Critics Choice Awards Is Well Done

The "Holdovers" star, who won for best actor at the ceremony, riffed on recently going viral for an oddly timed fast-food outing.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Paul Giamatti got to the meat of the matter Sunday after winning the Critics Choice best actor award for “The Holdovers.”

“Wow, guys, I didn’t think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger,” Giamatti cracked, in reference to his fast-food moment that roused the internet recently.

The “Sideways” star, still in his tuxedo, was photographed at an In-N-Out Burger last week right after winning a Golden Globe in a similar category.

“Serious guys, I need that endorsement,” he continued at the Critics Choice gathering. “So let’s all just pray for me.”

Giamatti joked to reporters afterward that he was going to dine at In-N-Out again after the Critics Choice ceremony, but that he’d be “staying in the car” this time.

Giamatti has a way of grabbing attention with his fast-food adventures.

In 2021, he told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that he once received what he thought was a “Burger King for Life” card after doing a commercial for the chain. He said he was beside himself with joy.

But when he typed in the serial number on the card, it was revealed to be merely a $100 certificate.

