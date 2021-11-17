Paul Gosar Censured For Violent Anime Video Targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Gosar posted the 90-second video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Nov. 7. The clip featured Gosar’s likeness edited into scenes from the anime series “Attack on Titan.” The video shows Gosar as the series’ protagonist slitting the throat of a monster with the face of Ocasio-Cortez, and brandishing a sword at another monster with the face of Biden.

“Any anime fans out there?” Gosar tweeted along with the video.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke on the House floor ahead of the censure vote on Wednesday, lashing out at Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.) for not condemning Gosar’s actions.

“It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a speech McCarthy gave on the House floor before her. “What is so hard? What is so hard about saying that this is wrong?”

“This is not about me,” the congresswoman added. “This is not about representative Gosar. But this is about what we are willing to accept.”

Gosar also spoke on the House floor ahead of the vote, refusing to apologize for the video, claiming it did not constitute a call to violence.

“There is not threat in the cartoon, other than the threat immigration poses to this country,” Gosar said, referring to portions of the anime video depicting immigrants at the southern border.

Gosar noted that he deleted the posts — or “self-censored,” as he put it — when it appeared that they offended people.

“No matter how the left tries to quiet me I will speak out against amnesty for illegal aliens,” Gosar said.