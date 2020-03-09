Rep. Paul Gosar's Strange Tweet On How He'd Prefer To Die Gets The Meme Treatment

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is in self-imposed quarantine over coronavirus concerns, and it apparently has him contemplating life and death.

The congressman announced Sunday that he and his staff had no symptoms but would take the cautionary step to isolate at home in Arizona after interacting with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.

Three other Republican members of Congress ― Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida ― are taking the precaution after interacting with the infected individual at the Maryland event.

Following his first day of quarantine, Gosar seemed to be feeling a little melodramatic Monday, tweeting that he’d been pondering “life and mortality today.” He’d rather “die gloriously in battle than from a virus,” he decided.

Attached to the tweet was a still of a battle scene from the 2018 South Korean historical drama “The Great Battle.”

“In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,” Gosar concluded.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

The congressman was a dentist for more than 20 years before taking office in 2011, and Twitter users were a little confused about when he might actually be presented with an opportunity to take that route.

millions of people die from cavities every day, andrew — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 9, 2020

If you really want to die "gloriously in battle" pic.twitter.com/moFrizEWNA — Murder Paws (@barefootboomer) March 9, 2020

I thought when dentists want to prove what badass warriors they are they just flew to game reserves in Africa and shot a lion while it's taking a nap then pose for photos next to it https://t.co/7qd5ehYOQ0 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 9, 2020

Others felt his words were meme-worthy:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/wyVXibh1df — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/rg2nFpwMHR — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GQJUR6mQOV — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GTjkbzu2hY — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/AZOj6hGkwp — RemainCalmAllIsWellHat (@Popehat) March 9, 2020

"Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does." pic.twitter.com/8iE7WJ9zrx — darth™ (@darth) March 9, 2020

"Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does." pic.twitter.com/n1lc1iQMDp — James Morden (@JamesMorden) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/7a9QSWIV9m — Gene Park VII Remake (@GenePark) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. Rather vote for ANYBODY else than some dentist so dense he thinks war is cool and romantic. Recuse yourself from voting on military issues, or enlist. Does your wife know you’re a douche? In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does https://t.co/HwgjruCy76 — Christopher 2020 Titus (@TitusNation) March 9, 2020