Rep. Paul Gosar's Strange Tweet On How He'd Prefer To Die Gets The Meme Treatment

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is in self-imposed quarantine over coronavirus concerns, and it apparently has him contemplating life and death.
The congressman announced Sunday that he and his staff had no symptoms but would take the cautionary step to isolate at home in Arizona after interacting with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.
Three other Republican members of Congress ― Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida ― are taking the precaution after interacting with the infected individual at the Maryland event.
Following his first day of quarantine, Gosar seemed to be feeling a little melodramatic Monday, tweeting that he’d been pondering “life and mortality today.” He’d rather “die gloriously in battle than from a virus,” he decided.
Attached to the tweet was a still of a battle scene from the 2018 South Korean historical drama “The Great Battle.”
“In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,” Gosar concluded.
The congressman was a dentist for more than 20 years before taking office in 2011, and Twitter users were a little confused about when he might actually be presented with an opportunity to take that route.
