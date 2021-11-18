‘Dangerous, Unhinged, Reckless’: Paul Gosar’s Brother Wants Him Expelled

A brother of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said Congress didn’t go far enough on Wednesday when he was censured for sharing a violent anime video targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“I believe he’s dangerous, unhinged and is reckless,” Tim Gosar told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. “And is somebody that, as I’ve said before, needs to not only be censured but he needs to be expelled.”

He also said criminal charges should be brought against his brother if warranted.

Tim Gosar says his brother Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) should be expelled from Congress: "He's dangerous, unhinged, and is reckless." pic.twitter.com/eM4eUzjPz3 — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2021

Many of Gosar’s siblings have for years distanced themselves from their brother, who has become increasingly radical and repeatedly tied to white nationalists.

Six of those siblings endorsed his opponent in 2018 and several appeared in an ad earlier this year calling for him to be held accountable over the insurrection.

Gosar’s sister, Jennifer Gosar, also spoke out on Wednesday, calling the censure a “first step.”

