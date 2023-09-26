Paul Gosar Just Wrote 3 Homophobic Slurs In 3 Sentences To Rant About Jan. 6

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Extremist Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) ranted against Army Gen. Mark Milley in a Sunday newsletter that included multiple homophobic digs.

Gosar claimed that National Guard assistance at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was “delayed” by Milley, the outgoing chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He accused Milley of scheming with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to undermine Donald Trump, and he also revived debunked claims of FBI-aligned agitators at the siege. (Among the more than 1,000 arrested for attempting to undo the 2020 election results, the vast majority were supporters of Trump’s presidency.)

Gosar tapped into his homophobia as he criticized Milley over the National Guard slowdown, which a House committee previously concluded was not intentional.

“Even after approval was given, General Milley, the homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs, delayed,” Gosar wrote on Sunday.

“We now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back. In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung.”

Gosar, no stranger to promoting violence and racism, seemed to up the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in reaction to an Atlantic report that Trump had once accused Milley of being “soft” on transgender soldiers. Milley reportedly replied: “I’m not soft on transgender or hard on transgender. I’m about standards in the U.S. military, about who is qualified to serve in the U.S. military. I don’t care who you sleep with or what you are.”