GOP Rep’s Family Calls Him Out Over Insurrection In Scathing Fox News Ad

Three siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) say he’s one the key instigators of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists ― and they want him held accountable.

“He should have criminal consequences,” one of his brothers, Tim Gosar, said in a video from the conservative group Republican Accountability Project. “And if he’s found guilty, he should go to jail.”

The video shows how Gosar helped spread false conspiracy theories after the election and allegedly worked with one of the key organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, which turned into an attack on the Capitol.

“There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar,” one of his sisters, Jennifer Gosar, said in the ad, which will run next week on Fox News in Gosar’s district as well as in Flagstaff, where he lives, but which is not part of his district:

The three siblings featured in the video suggest that he be expelled from Congress over his role in the insurrection and his attempts in the House to overturn the election results from multiple states.

Gosar’s siblings have spoken out against him in the past. In 2018, six of his brothers and sisters united to endorse his opponent.

“It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist,” one of his sisters, Grace Gosar, said in a video.

Since then, the congressman has done little to change that impression: Gosar spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida earlier this year and last month he tweeted a message with the motto of a white nationalist organization.