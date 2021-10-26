GOP Lawmaker With White Nationalist Ties Posts Bonkers Meme Of Himself

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who has claimed the Jan. 6. rioters were “peaceful patriots” and repeatedly been linked to white nationalists, seems to think he’s an international man of mystery.
The lawmaker, known for being so despised by several of his siblings that they took out ads against him, tweeted an image of his face superimposed on actor Daniel Craig’s body in a poster for the new James Bond movie:
Gosar fired off the message on the same day he was named in a Rolling Stone report for allegedly participating in planning briefings with the organizers of the Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. One organizer told the magazine that Gosar had even dangled “blanket pardons” from Trump in exchange for their efforts planning the events.
Gosar, who claims to be a free speech advocate and has railed against supposed “big tech censorship,” limited who could reply to his tweet. Only those he follows ― essentially, his supporters ― could directly respond.
But that didn’t stop his critics from sharing and commenting on it anyway: