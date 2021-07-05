GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Ripped By His Own Sister: ‘Despicable And Disgusting’

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who has espoused conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection and defended those who attacked the U.S. Capitol as “peaceful patriots,” is being called out publicly by his own sister.

“It’s despicable,” Jennifer Gosar said on CNN over the weekend. “And it’s really cynical, because Paul uses this to fund-raise.”

She also said her brother should be held “criminally accountable” if reports of his involvement with the organizers of the insurrection are true.

“But he uses it... to fundraise, and I find that even more despicable and disgusting,” she said.

Jennifer Gosar had a blunt response when asked by CNN’s Pamela Brown what she would say to her bother.

“I wouldn’t communicate with him,” she said.

“I don’t align myself with the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, or any other hate group,” she added, referring to some of the extremist groups involved in the Jan. 6 attack.

Paul Gosar has also repeatedly been linked to white nationalists.

“Why would I ally with him just because we share DNA?” she said. “I don’t wish to speak with him.”

She said she’s tried to reach him in the past but “nothing’s worked.”

Now, she just wants him held accountable.

Jennifer Gosar was among six of the congressman’s siblings who endorsed his opponent in 2018. Several of them also appeared in an ad earlier this year calling for him to be held accountable over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

See her latest interview about her brother below.