Fox Business Host Blasts GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's 'Snuff Film'

Fox Business host Liz Claman tore into far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) Sunday over a disturbing edited anime video he posted last week depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“Have we lost all decorum?” Claman asked. “Paul Gosar is a sitting congressman who put up basically the meme version of a snuff film on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.”

Advertisement

It’s “really low rent, a race to the bottom. I think this is a huge issue you really have to avoid because this is getting out of control,” she added.

Claman referred to the controversy surrounding a tweet in 2017 by comedian Kathy Griffin, who posted a photo of herself holding up a fake bloodied head that resembled Donald Trump’s. That was ”bad enough,” Claman said.

The Secret Service almost immediately responded on Twitter.

Griffin apologized after a furious backlash, and said she “went way too far.”

Advertisement

She later revealed that she was the target of a two-month federal investigation because of the stunt, put on a no-fly list, and faced a possible charge of “conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States.”

Gosar, who has been linked to white nationalist and other extremist groups, tweeted the opening credits from the Japanese animated series “Attack on Titan.” But he altered it by replacing the main character with an image of himself, and changing the title to “Attack on Immigrants.”

Gosar’s sister, Jennifer Gosar, who frequently criticizes him, was appalled by the video. She said his “unacceptable” behavior is getting worse because “he has not been held accountable in any way, shape or form.”

Gosar attempted to defend the video in an odd statement as a symbolic “battle for the soul of America,” and that he does not “espouse violence or harm” to any member of Congress or Mr. Biden” (instead of President Biden).

Advertisement

Ten House Democrats said last Wednesday they would introduce a resolution to censure Gosar for the violent post.

Check out the video clip of Claman up top.