Rep. Paul Gosar Endorses Trump's Call To Terminate The Constitution

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday endorsed former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution over false claims the 2020 election was fraudulent in a tweet that he later deleted.

“I support and agree with the former president,” the far-right lawmaker wrote, sharing a screengrab of Trump’s widely condemned Truth Social post. “Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure.”

The tweet was sent from Gosar’s official congressional account. His office did not immediately respond to a request for clarity on why the tweet was deleted.

Over the weekend, Trump attracted bipartisan backlash after he wrote on his social media platform that “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump attempted to take back the remarks on Monday amid growing criticism from Republican allies, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), John Cornyn (Texas) and Mike Turner (Ohio). According to Trump, media outlets reporting what he said were spreading “disinformation & lies.”

Gosar deleted a tweet saying he supported Trump's call to "terminate" parts of the Constitution. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Gosar was censured and stripped of his House committee assignments last year after he posted a video depicting violence against Democrats. This year, he made headlines after he appeared at a white nationalist conference hosted by Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist organizer who recently had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Nonetheless, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has said Gosar would get his committee assignments back if Republicans won control of the House in the midterms, which they did by a narrow margin.

Gosar’s tweet was met with swift condemnation from several Democratic colleagues Wednesday.

Reps. Peter Meijer (Mich.) and Don Beyer (Va.) said it was a clear betrayal of the oath of office taken by members of Congress to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) noted McCarthy intends to restore Gosar’s committee appointments even though he “wants to terminate the Constitution.”

We all swore an oath that began ‘‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”



A member of Congress backing a call to “terminat[e]… rules, regulations, and articles… of the Constitution” is a clear betrayal of that oath of office. https://t.co/LOKsLklWCP — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) December 7, 2022

Like all of us who serve in Congress, Paul Gosar swore an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." Gosar is plainly betraying that oath. https://t.co/0FqQHSAb4K — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 7, 2022

Kevin McCarthy wants to kick me off the Intelligence Committee and put Paul Gosar back on his committees. Paul Gosar wants to terminate the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/fXcDCxxezT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 7, 2022