Rep. Paul Gosar's Weird Christmas Tweet About Clintons Backfires

Chelsea Clinton went after Rep. Paul Gosar on Thursday after the Arizona Republican tweeted out a strange Christmas message with a video of Clinton’s parents nearly getting hurt.

“Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas,” Gosar tweeted at about 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The tweet included a video clip of a studio light falling on a younger Hillary and Bill Clinton, with Bill shielding Hillary from harm’s way while she said, “Jesus, Mary and Joseph.”

But the tweet quickly backfired, with the Clintons’ adult daughter calling out the congressman for spending his Christmas Eve trying to attack her family.

“At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted, thanking Gosar “for reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes!”

Gosar has been a congressman for Arizona since 2011, and is a staunch conservative and supporter of President Donald Trump. He is known for falsely accusing the Obama administration of being an “accessory” to murder; calling for Capitol Police to arrest undocumented immigrants attending Trump’s State of the Union; peddling a conspiracy theory that liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros funded the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; and boycotting Pope Francis’ address to Congress over the pope’s climate change advocacy.

Gosar has also been a loud conservative voice in railing against Trump’s impeachment, accusing Democrats of conducting a “secret kangaroo court” to remove the president from office. The congressman went on an anti-impeachment rant that was 23 tweets long, embedding into his messages the phrase: “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

This is an Arizona Freedom Caucus U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar who tweeted this thinking it's funny. The U.S. Congressman who's own family begged #AZ04 to not vote for their *wackadoodle dentist brother as John McCain called it.



Time to 🔥 him in 2020 pic.twitter.com/TVEPfWHf1s — vlh (@coton_luver) December 25, 2019

Six of Gosar’s nine siblings appeared in a video last year endorsing their brother’s opponent ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, criticizing the congressman’s character, morals and politics. Seven of them wrote a letter to the editor to the Kingman Daily Miner in 2017 to denounce Gosar for pushing the Charlotesville conspiracy.

“This is a matter of right and wrong, not politics,” his siblings wrote. “We are aghast that Paul has sunk so low that he now spews the most despicable slander against an 87-year-old man without a shred of proof, and then doesn’t even have the guts or decency to apologize?”