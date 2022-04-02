Gosar insisted his video message this time around “just basically said: ‘Welcome to the Miami area. Have a great conference. The United States is at a crisis point.’”

The groups “authorized” to receive the video, Gosar said, included American Principles and the Conservative Political Action Conference — not America First. Both CPAC and America First were held in Orlando, not Miami, Politico pointed out.

Greene has also been sharply criticized for her attendance.

Following the lawmakers’ participation in the conference, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said: “There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or antisemitism.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described Greene’s and Gosar’s participation as “appalling.” Yet McCarthy decided to take no action to punish the pair.

In a candidate debate in Ohio early this week, Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance defended Greene, who has endorsed him, saying she did “nothing wrong” by attending the America First conference. “I’m not going to throw her under the bus,” said the investor and “Hillbilly Elegy” author.

Vance said he listened to Greene’s remarks at the conference, and “I agreed with nearly every word that she said.”

He also complained that, although Republicans are frequently subjected to “guilt by association” attacks, Democrats are not.