'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Dies After Collapsing Outside Train Station

Actor Paul Grant was found collapsed outside London's King’s Cross station on March 16. Paul King Grant/Facebook

Paul Grant, an actor known for his roles in “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” films, has died, several days after he was found collapsed outside a London train station.

Grant, 56, was found outside King’s Cross station on Thursday afternoon. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken by ambulance to hospital. His family told UK tabloid The Sun he was declared brain-dead by doctors, and family members made the decision to turn of his life support on Sunday. He was pronounced dead early on Monday morning, The Guardian reported.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Grant played an Ewok in the 1983 Star Wars film “Return of the Jedi,” which starred Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, and a goblin in the 2001 hit “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” He also shared the screen with Tom Cruise in “Legend” (1985), David Bowie in “Labyrinth” (1986) and Val Kilmer in “Willow” (1988).

“My dad was a legend in so many ways,” his daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, told The Sun, describing him as an actor, father and grandad, as well as a “massive” fan of England’s Arsenal Football Club. “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face.”

“He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him,” she said.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son, and his stepchildren and grandchildren.