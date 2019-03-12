Paul Krugman Breaks Down Why Conservatives Are The Real Snowflakes

Paul Krugman dismissed as “projection” the oft-touted conservative idea that liberals are delicate “snowflakes” who are easily offended in his latest column for The New York Times.

The Nobel Prize-winning economist noted in the op-ed published on Monday — headlined “The Power Of Petty Personal Rage” — how “rage explosions over seemingly silly things” are actually “extremely common on the right.”

“The point is that demented anger is a significant factor in modern American political life — and overwhelmingly on one side,” Krugman wrote, adding: “If you really want to see people driven wild by tiny perceived slights and insults, you’ll generally find them on the right.”

Krugman cited recent conservative outrage over straws, the Green New Deal and the new “Captain Marvel” movie starring Brie Larson as examples.

“I’m not saying that most conservatives are filled with rage over petty things,” he added, paraphrasing philosopher John Stuart Mill. “What I’m saying instead is that most of those filled with such rage are conservatives, and they supply much of the movement’s energy.”