Nobel-Winning Economist Slams GOP Over 'Most Cynical Policy Reversal Of Modern Times'

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has blasted the GOP for performing “the most cynical policy reversal of modern times,” warning it may help President Donald Trump secure a second term in office.

In his latest column for The New York Times, Krugman called out the “broader pattern of breathtaking fiscal hypocrisy, in which the G.O.P. went from insisting that federal debt posed an existential threat under Obama to complete indifference to budget deficits under Trump.”

“This 180-degree turn is, as far as I can tell, the most cynical policy reversal of modern times,” he claimed.

Krugman later predicted why “this cynicism may win Trump the election” because “what’s driving the U.S. economy now is the very deficit spending Republicans pretended to be horrified by during the Obama years.”