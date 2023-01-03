What's Hot

Politics
Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman Says GOP ‘Fanatics’ Will Make People Feel A Worrying Way In 2023

The “prospects don’t look good,” the economist warned in his New York Times column.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Paul Krugman delivered a damning critique of the current GOP in his latest column for The New York Times, suggesting people will “spend much of 2023 feeling nostalgic for the good old days of greed and cynicism” in U.S. politics.

The economist, who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics in 2008, said culture wars waged by Republicans are “no longer just posturing by politicians mainly interested in cutting taxes on the rich” because “many elected Republicans are now genuine fanatics.”

And the GOP’s razor-thin control of the House “means that the inmates will be running half the asylum,” he added.

If Rep. Kevin Mccarthy (R-Calif.) wins enough votes to become House Speaker, then “actual power will obviously rest in the hands of people like (conspiracy theorist Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Krugman warned.

“And what I don’t understand is how the U.S. government is going to function,” he concluded. “How do you deal with people who believe, more or less, that the 2020 election was stolen by a vast conspiracy of pedophiles? I don’t know the answer, but prospects don’t look good.”

Read the full op-ed here.

