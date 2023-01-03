Paul Krugman Says GOP ‘Fanatics’ Will Make People Feel A Worrying Way In 2023

Paul Krugman delivered a damning critique of the current GOP in his latest column for The New York Times, suggesting people will “spend much of 2023 feeling nostalgic for the good old days of greed and cynicism” in U.S. politics.

The economist, who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics in 2008, said culture wars waged by Republicans are “no longer just posturing by politicians mainly interested in cutting taxes on the rich” because “many elected Republicans are now genuine fanatics.”

Advertisement

And the GOP’s razor-thin control of the House “means that the inmates will be running half the asylum,” he added.

If Rep. Kevin Mccarthy (R-Calif.) wins enough votes to become House Speaker, then “actual power will obviously rest in the hands of people like (conspiracy theorist Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Krugman warned.