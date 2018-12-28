... allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the candidate with the least first-place votes is eliminated and his or her second-place votes are distributed to the remaining candidates. The process continues until one candidate gets a majority of the vote.

Advocates for the system say it encourages civility and coalition-building in campaigns and prevents candidates from crowding each other out and getting elected with less than a majority. The system is particularly appealing in Maine, as Gov. Paul LePage (R) was elected in 2010 with 38.2 percent of the vote and re-elected in 2014 with 48.6 percent.