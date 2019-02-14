Jeffrey Toobin Says Trump's Old Campaign Boss Is Toast: 'Doom For Paul Manafort'

That means all bets are off ― and federal prosecutors no longer have to support a reduced sentence, nor are they bound to any other terms of the deal.

Or, as CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin put it: “Well, it’s doom for Paul Manafort.”

Toobin said it could’ve been worse, given that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found evidence he lied in three of the five cases laid out by Mueller’s team instead of in all five.

But he also noted that the same judge had previously revoked Manafort’s bail amid allegations he tried to influence two witnesses last year.

Toobin said:

“This is a judge who has had it with Paul Manafort. And yes, it could’ve been worse, but going into sentencing as a 70-year-old man with this kind of finding is just disastrous for him.”

Manafort served as Trump’s campaign manager for nearly five months in 2016. including during the Republican National Convention.

He resigned in August 2016 after a previously secret ledger indicated he had been paid $12.7 million by the Russia-linked political party of former Ukrainian President Viktor F. Yanukovych.